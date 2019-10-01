Family of 8 loses everything in St. Mary Parish house fire

A family of eight lost everything in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the home on Charenton Road in Baldwin just after 3 p.m.

The Russo family includes mom and dad and six children, McKenzie, Karlie, Bentley, Noah, Paisley, Remmie, Johnathan and Megan.

No injuries were reported, but the family lost all of their belongings.

Friends of the family say they are in need of clothing, supplies for school, shoes and any items you are willing to donate.

Clothing and shoe sizes for the children are listed below:

CLOTHES:

McKenzie adult small

Karlie youth 10/12

Bentley youth 7

Noah youth 5/6

Paisley 4t

Remmie 24 months 2t

Megan adult small

Johnathan med to lg 30-31

SHOES:

Mckenzie 7 (teen)

Karlie 4 to 5 (teen)

Bentley 2 (kids)

Noah 12 (kids)

Paisley 10 (kids)

Remmie 7 (kids)

Johnathan 9 1/2 or 10 (men)

Megan 5 to 6 (ladies)

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for monetary donations.

Click on the link, GoFundMe



