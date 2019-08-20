Family mourns after 70-year-old man dies in Crowley house fire

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A family remembers a father, husband and best friend tonight.

Lawrence Robinson, 70, died in a house fire Monday night in Crowley.

The fire happened on West 11th Street.

The family was going through the house Tuesday trying to find memories of their dad and husband who died tragically in the fire.

“She (his mom) told me that my daddy was still in there so I flew here ran in the yard. I was trying to go in there and get him, but the cops were trying to take me down,” Quanterrol Robinson, Lawrence’s son, said.

​​Quanterrol Robinson remembers his father as a loving person.

​”He was a sweet loving person,” added Robinson. “He always carried a smile on his face wherever he go. He never disrespected anybody. He was cool, laid back and chill.”​

News 10 spoke with Rochelle Robinson, Quanterrol’s mom and Lawrence’s wife, who were too emotional to speak on camera, but says he will be missed.​

“A real strong humble guy. He did a lot in the community, for a lot of people in Crowley and it’s just such a tragedy that he had to go out like that,” said Michael Clement, who witnessed the house fire.​

The Robinsons were in one of their home’s bedrooms when a noise led them to their living room where they witnessed sparks coming from a window A/C unit.​

Rochelle says her husband was trying to extinguish the fire as she exited the house.​ But, despite her pleading for him to come out, he never did.​

“The blaze was so bad. It was just unbelievable,” said Clement. “Look at the house. I know the family hurting, and it’s just so sad.”​



Clement says many people in the neighborhood knew of Lawrence for his nickname, “Roosta.”​

For his son Quanterrol, he is looking for inner strength.​​

“We just got to be strong through this and move on… ain’t nothing we can do… just got to stay strong together and move forward,” he said.



The family tells News 10 they lost everything, even all of their pictures on their cell phones.

At this time, the cause remains undetermined, but electrical malfunction has not been ruled out, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said.