Family, friends mourn loss of IPSO deputy killed in mobile home fire

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Iberia Parish deputy killed in a residential fire in Erath.

Sheriff Louis Ackal says Lt. Paul Lancon died inside his home in the overnight blaze.

Ackal said firefighters responded to a trailer fire and upon their arrival they found one person outside and learned that Lt. Lancon was still in the home.

Another IPSO deputy, Joel Leleux, suffered first degree burns and smoke inhalation. Both lived inside the mobile home.

Lt. Lancon has been with the IPSO since June 2015. He was assigned to the Iberia Parish Jail.

News 10 spoke with a close friend of the two deputies who said Lancon will be remembered as a great person.

“I received a call at 4:58 from my husband telling me that there was a fire and immediately I asked if he was okay thinking he was at the jail,” Alison Fraley said. “No, it was at Joel and Paul’s house. I was in disbelief.”

Fraley and her husband are good friends with them. In fact, they were just over at their house Monday night.

At the time of the fire Tuesday, Joel and Paul were sleeping because they worked the night shift at the Iberia Parish Jail.



“I was waiting in the waiting room. My husband was in the back with Joel, and I found out through another officer that Paul did not make it and I was devastated,” explained Fraley.

Fraley said Lancon never made an enemy and was friends with everybody.



“Paul was the goofiest person you could ever mee,” added Fraley. “It didn’t matter if he was having a good day bad day if you were mad sad glad whatever you were feeling. If you were not laughing, he was going to make sure you were going to laugh,”



Major Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Paul was a very well-liked person and was considered to be a good shift lieutenant.

“He was one of those people that’s the good guy that’s always around and always to help and hated to lose him. It’s unfortunate,” said Raborn.



“He would take the saddest situation and make it to where you’d be laughing,” said Fraley.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the statement about Lancon’s death:

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help family pay for funeral expenses.

While the official cause remains undetermined, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office believe an electrical malfunction could be a contributing factor to the fire.