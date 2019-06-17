Family, Friends, and Fans pay respects at weekend visitation for Lil’ Buck Sinegal

Friends, Family, Fans and members of the community are paying their respects Sunday afternoon to Zydeco Legend Stanley “Lil Buck” Sinegal in Lafayette.

Many are coming from far and wide to say a final goodbye to Sinegal who died on June 10 at his home in Lafayette.

He was 75.

A funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday June 17, at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on 12th Street.

