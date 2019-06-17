Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Family, Friends, and Fans pay respects at weekend visitation for Lil’ Buck Sinegal

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Friends, Family, Fans and members of the community are paying their respects Sunday afternoon to Zydeco Legend Stanley “Lil Buck” Sinegal in Lafayette. 

Many are coming from far and wide to say a final goodbye to Sinegal who died on June 10 at his home in Lafayette. 

He was 75.

A funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday June 17, at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on 12th Street. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story