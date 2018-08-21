Family escapes Duson home after fire breaks in bedroom Monday night

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - A Duson family was able to escape a fire that broke out in their home Monday evening.

Crews responded to the blaze around 6:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Wainwright Road, near its intersection with Anderson Road.

The homeowners were safely outside with their grandchildren when first responders arrived.

Lafayette Fire Spokesman Alton Trahan says one of the owners noticed smoke coming from a bedroom and attempted to extinguish the fire, but the smoke was too intense, so the family quickly escaped.

Investigators say the accidental fire originated when the two young kids were playing with a lighter and ignited a piece of paper on the bed.

One of the children sustained a minor burn.