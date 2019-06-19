Family concerned for runaway teen missing from Abbeville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Abbeville police are asking for your help in finding a runaway teen.

Police said 16-year-old Kyasian Nickerson is believed to possibly be in the Baton Rouge area.

According to police, Nickerson has habitually runaway from home, and her family is desperately attempting to locate her.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Cwener (N.C.I.C.) database as an endangered runaway, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department or the “Tips” line at 892-6777.

All callers may remain anonymous, police said.

