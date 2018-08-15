Family: Alleged drunken driver thrown out of bar hours before fatal Iberia Parish crash Video

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - UPDATE: New information on the fatal car crash that killed a Franklin women, her son, and her unborn baby, a week ago today.

Bond has set for 25 year old Dylan LeBlanc of Youngsville who was suspected to be driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Leblanc could be released from jail as soon as Wednesday.

According to State Police, LeBlanc was driving westbound on US 90 when he crossed the center lane and struck Abbie Sinitiere’s vehicle.

Sinitiere, her 23 month old son Max and an unborn baby died at the scene.

Three other children inside the vehicle suffered critical injuries and where transported to a hospital.

“It was their first day of school, they got out and went to New Iberia to get some shoes and they were on they're way back when they got hit by an impaired driver.

My wife, my unborn baby, and my one year old lost their lives,” says Christopher Sinitiere.

Three of the Sinitiere children were taken to the hospital. Jaiden age 11, and Bentley age 3 were released from the hospital this week. Marlee, who is 9, is still at the hospital.

“She is doing better, she still under but she is showing signs of improvement."

LeBlanc has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent homicide, first degree feticide, and reckless operation of a vehicle. His bond is set at $166,000.

“He was thrown out of a bar at one o'clock in the afternoon and then he ends up getting in this wreck around six o'clock."

I truly believe in my heart that these bar rooms need to start being held responsible for these situations like this, something has to be done or people will continue to lose their lives,” Sinitiere said.



The Sinitiere Family has set up a go fund me account to cover medical and funeral expenses.

Sinitiere says they also plan to hold an awareness rally to prevent another tragedy.