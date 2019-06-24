Fallen tree on Ira street reported in Carencro; Police are working the scene

CARENCRO, LA (KLFY) - We've received viewer-submitted reports of a fallen tree down in the 100 block of Ira Street in Carencro. According to eye witnesses, a large tree has blocked both lanes of the road. Carencro police are currently on the scene.

We have a news crew en-route, we will bring you updates when more information becomes available.

[Update 6:03 am:]

Officials have reportedly removed the tree, clearing the road block.

----------

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now