Fallen Louisiana veteran to return home today

Keagan Stoan Furlong

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends of an Army National Guard veteran who died unexpectedly will line the streets as he arrives home in Denham Springs Friday.

Keagan Stoan Furlong, 22, died unexpectedly on May 7 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

According to the Livingston Parish News, Furlong will be flown into New Orleans at 4 p.m. Friday then transported to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Family and friends are asking that people line Range Avenue in a show of support for the fallen veteran.

“Sadly Keagan is coming home just not the way we expected,” a family member posted on Facebook, encouraging others to join her and the Furlongs in lining the street.

A memorial service for Keagan is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at Seale Funeral Home.

Furlong was born in Baton Rouge and grew up in Denham Springs. He played football and baseball in high school out of state.

