Fall Back: Time changes this weekend

The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends in most areas of the U.S., so we will “fall back” and return to standard time.

You are reminded to change your clocks this Sunday at 2:00 a.m. or before you go to bed on Saturday night.

The change means more daylight hours in the morning and more darkness in the evening hours.

The move will take place almost everywhere in the U.S., with the exception of Hawaii and most of Arizona, which do not observe the change.

The next time change happens on March 8, 2020 when we “Spring Forward” an hour and adjust our clocks ahead by one hour.