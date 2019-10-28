Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fall Back: Time changes this weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:
daylight+saving+fall+back1_1541022080292.jpg

The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends in most areas of the U.S., so we will “fall back” and return to standard time.

You are reminded to change your clocks this Sunday at 2:00 a.m. or before you go to bed on Saturday night.

The change means more daylight hours in the morning and more darkness in the evening hours.

The move will take place almost everywhere in the U.S., with the exception of Hawaii and most of Arizona, which do not observe the change.

The next time change happens on March 8, 2020 when we “Spring Forward” an hour and adjust our clocks ahead by one hour.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories