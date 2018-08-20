Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Glenn Armentor has been named to the LSU Board of Supervisors. (Photo Credit: The Daily Advertiser File Photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Family crisis shelter Faith House has chosen a new spokesperson as it worked to profecting victims of domestic abuse.

Louisiana ranks third in the nation based on the number of women murdered by men. Faith House said it wants to expand its reach and attempt to stop this abuse before it begins.

Abusers often come from abusive homes, resorting to violence later in life because they have never known any differently.

In a continued effort to end domestic violence, Faith House has launched community campaign, It’s Got to Stop!

"In order to help achieve this goal, Faith House wished to pick a spokesperson who could start an evolutionary movement of men speaking out against domestic violence; someone who could address both groups and convince them to seek change and better their lives," the organization said today in an announcement.

With a unanimous vote by its board of directors, Faith House chose to offer the position of spokesperson to Glenn Armentor.

“Faith House believes Glenn Armentor will be a strong voice and mentor to the Acadiana community," said Executive Director for Faith House Billi Lacombe. "His combination of passion, life experience, wisdom and generosity will give him the ability to reach out to abusers that need the extra push to make a change.”