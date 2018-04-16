Eye on Scams: Online get rich scheme

The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana and the FTC is warning consumers about a get-rich scheme.

According to the BBB, the promoters pitched “Get started selling on Amazon and make $5,000 – $10,000 in the next 30 days… even if you’ve never sold anything online before.” to lure in consumers.

Here is how the scheme works:



Amazing Wealth Systems in ads and live seminars claim that people who used the company’s “system” would generate thousands of dollars in sales on Amazon.com.

According to the FTC it was really Amazing Wealth Systems that made the money by enrolling people.

The business charged from $995 to more than $35,000 for a purported exclusive “plug-and-play system” that allows consumers to create a profitable online business selling products on Amazon.com.

Unfortunately, those who followed the system did not make anywhere close to the advertised income, or any income at all.

Many of the sellers got their accounts suspended due to the “systems” instructions were against Amazon’s policies.

The BBB and FTC offer these tips to protect yourself against these types of schemes.