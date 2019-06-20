Extremely Warm and Humid this Morning...Turning Hot and Breezy by the Afternoon Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday is starting very warm and muggy across Acadiana as temperatures have only fallen into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Factor in the high humidity and a few spots are "feeling like" the lower 90s! The weather will turn hot and breezy for the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. High temps are expected back in the lower 90s with a heat index range from 97-107°. Rain chances remain minimal with only a spotty shower or storm possible through the day.

