Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Lobster Cakes with Avocado Cream in the Passe Partout kitchen
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lobster Cakes
2 cups Panko bread crumbs
1 cup milk
4 Tablespoons butter
1 cup onions, peeled & chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
½ cup red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, & chopped
¼ cup cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
Juice from one lemon
4 Tablespoons creole seasoning
1 cup green onions, sliced
2 ½ pounds lobster meat, steamed, shelled, & chopped
1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Avocado Cream (see recipe)
In a mixing bowl, add one cup of panko bread crumbs and the milk. Stir and allow to sit until all of the milk is absorbed.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté the onions for 2 minutes until they soften. Add the celery and bell pepper and cook for 2 additional minutes. Then remove from the heat.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the panko and milk mixture, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, and creole seasoning and blend to combine. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the vegetables, green onions, lobster meat, Ritz, and the remaining panko. Using a large ice cream scoop, scoop into balls and place on a sheet pan in the refrigerator.
Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add a few of the cakes but do not crowd the pan. Cook for about 3 minutes until golden brown, then flip over. The weight of the cake should flatten the balls into a traditional cake shape. Cook about 3 more minutes until they are hot all the way through. Continue until all of the cakes are done.
Serve one as an appetizer or 2 as an entrée with the Avocado Cream.
Avocado Cream
4 avocados
juice of two limes
1/2 cup onion diced
1 teaspoon garlic
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 jalapenos, chopped
salt and pepper to taste
1 cup sour cream
Place all the ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth.