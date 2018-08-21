Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Lobster Cakes with Avocado Cream in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lobster Cakes



2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1 cup milk

4 Tablespoons butter

1 cup onions, peeled & chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

½ cup red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, & chopped

¼ cup cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

Juice from one lemon

4 Tablespoons creole seasoning

1 cup green onions, sliced

2 ½ pounds lobster meat, steamed, shelled, & chopped

1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Avocado Cream (see recipe)



In a mixing bowl, add one cup of panko bread crumbs and the milk. Stir and allow to sit until all of the milk is absorbed.



Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté the onions for 2 minutes until they soften. Add the celery and bell pepper and cook for 2 additional minutes. Then remove from the heat.



In the bowl of a food processor, combine the panko and milk mixture, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, and creole seasoning and blend to combine. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the vegetables, green onions, lobster meat, Ritz, and the remaining panko. Using a large ice cream scoop, scoop into balls and place on a sheet pan in the refrigerator.



Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add a few of the cakes but do not crowd the pan. Cook for about 3 minutes until golden brown, then flip over. The weight of the cake should flatten the balls into a traditional cake shape. Cook about 3 more minutes until they are hot all the way through. Continue until all of the cakes are done.



Serve one as an appetizer or 2 as an entrée with the Avocado Cream.

Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks...



Avocado Cream



4 avocados

juice of two limes

1/2 cup onion diced

1 teaspoon garlic

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 jalapenos, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream



Place all the ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth.