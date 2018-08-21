Local

Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Lobster Cakes with Avocado Cream in the Passe Partout kitchen

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 07:31 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 07:31 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lobster Cakes
 
2 cups Panko bread crumbs
1 cup milk
4 Tablespoons butter
1 cup onions, peeled & chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
½ cup red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, & chopped
¼ cup cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
Juice from one lemon
4 Tablespoons creole seasoning
1 cup green onions, sliced
2 ½ pounds lobster meat, steamed, shelled, & chopped
1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Avocado Cream (see recipe)
 
In a mixing bowl, add one cup of panko bread crumbs and the milk.  Stir and allow to sit until all of the milk is absorbed.
 
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.  Sauté the onions for 2 minutes until they soften.  Add the celery and bell pepper and cook for 2 additional minutes.  Then remove from the heat. 
 
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the panko and milk mixture, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, and creole seasoning and blend to combine.  Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the vegetables, green onions, lobster meat, Ritz, and the remaining panko.  Using a large ice cream scoop, scoop into balls and place on a sheet pan in the refrigerator.
 
Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.  Add a few of the cakes but do not crowd the pan.  Cook for about 3 minutes until golden brown, then flip over.  The weight of the cake should flatten the balls into a traditional cake shape.  Cook about 3 more minutes until they are hot all the way through.  Continue until all of the cakes are done.
 
Serve one as an appetizer or 2 as an entrée with the Avocado Cream.


 
Avocado Cream
 
4 avocados
juice of two limes
1/2 cup onion diced
1 teaspoon garlic
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 jalapenos, chopped
salt and pepper to taste
1 cup sour cream
 
Place all the ingredients in a food processor.  Blend until smooth.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center