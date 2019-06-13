EXCLUSIVE: The woman who turned in a deputy for taping an alleged sex act on an infant speaks

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (FOX 44) – A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was arrested after he allegedly coerced a woman into performing a sexual act on her 1-year-old son while he reportedly filmed it.

The woman who turned video evidence over to the St. Gabriel Police Department, video that investigators say shows Lyehesa Todd performing oral sex on her 1 year old son speaks about it for the first time.

Her name is Katrecia Lewis and she is Todd’s ex girlfriend.

Katrecia Lewis said, “it kind of made my stomach turn when i had watched the video so its like a child is involved, that shouldn’t be going on with a child. I had to tell someone.”

