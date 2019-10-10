EXCLUSIVE: “I just want to know what happened.” mother of deadly hit and run victim wants answers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A devastated mother is pleading tonight for her son’s killer to come forward.

This after Lafayette Police released a surveillance picture identifying the vehicle who they say may have struck and killed Kirk Broussard last week.

While he was riding his bike down this road, a vehicle hit Broussard and fled the scene.

Broussard would later die.

“I miss everything about Kirk. Everything” says Broussard’s mother Betty Leonard. She says she and her son were inseparable

“I could have a good day, but then, he just crosses my mind because I know at this point in time what would have been done. He would have been on my side. If he’s not at work, he’s on my side,” she recalls.

Now that Broussard is gone, Leonard feels like a piece of herself is missing.

“I’m just so hurt. I just didn’t even think I would make it this far,” she says.

Broussard’s death left many questions for his mother.

“My birthday is tomorrow. I’m not even looking forward to it. The only thing I’m looking for is to know what happened that night,” Leonard says.

Now she may get those answers.

A security camera from a nearby business right captured footage from that night. What they found on that video contained a car that was speeding right through this road at the very time that Broussard was struck and killed.

“I just want to know what happened to my child. That’s all I want to know. If he suffered, what happened,” Leonard says. “And again I am not mad with him. I just want to know what happened. That’s all. That’s all.”

She urges the person who killed her son to turn themselves in.

“It would mean closure for me. It really would,” she says.

If you recognize the vehicle in the newly released surveillance picture,

call Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.