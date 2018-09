Everything you need to know for Word Crawl 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Word Crawl is a fundraising event for Festival of Words which takes place in November.

Over 50 performers will be downtown starting at Carpe Diem at noon this Saturday, September 8th. From there they will move throughout the area to places including; Sola Violins and Adorn, Lafayette Science Museum, Reve Coffee Roasters, Dat Dog, CITE DES ARTS.

You can find out more information on the event by visiting their website.