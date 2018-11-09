Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating a missing person

EPSO

UPDATE: Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division received a call from the reporting person that Annette Kay Dauphine was located. Investigators spoke with Dauphine on Thursday, November 8, 2018 in which she was advised to report to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office in an effort to close out investigation. On Friday, November 9, 2018 Dauphine reported to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office where she was briefly questioned and released. Dauphine appeared to be safe and unharmed.

Original Story:

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a missing person.

On Friday, November 02, 2018 the reporting person reported that his girlfriend Annette Kay Dauphine , 38 years old, left his residence on Saturday night, October 27, 2018 from the 1400 block of Peachtree Lane. The reporting person stated his girlfriend left to go to her parent’s residence in St. Martinville and made it safely. The following day Sunday, October 28, 2018, Dauphine was to go to her Aunt’s residence in Jeanerette, LA but never arrived. The reporting person has been unable to make contact with his girlfriend after learning she made it to her parent’s residence safely.

Annette Kay Dauphine was last seen wearing a purple LSU sweater and blue shorts. A photo of Adyn is included below.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Annette Kay Dauphine is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.