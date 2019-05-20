Local

Evangeline Parish schools closed Monday after storms damage area knock out power lines, electricity

Posted: May 19, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 10:40 PM CDT

Evangeline Parish schools closed Monday after storms damage area knock out power lines, electricity

All schools in Evangeline Parish will be closed Monday, May 20, 2019 after a storm caused massive damage in the area Sunday morning knocking out some power lines, and electricity.

More than 6600 residents and businesses are expected to remain without power for the coming days, according to Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.

All faculty, staff, administrators and other personnel are expected to be in attendance Monday. 

No deaths or serious injiuries reported, however 3 people were transported to local hospitals with some non-life threatening injuries. 

 

 

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center