Evangeline Parish schools closed Monday after storms damage area knock out power lines, electricity Video

All schools in Evangeline Parish will be closed Monday, May 20, 2019 after a storm caused massive damage in the area Sunday morning knocking out some power lines, and electricity.

More than 6600 residents and businesses are expected to remain without power for the coming days, according to Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.

All faculty, staff, administrators and other personnel are expected to be in attendance Monday.

No deaths or serious injiuries reported, however 3 people were transported to local hospitals with some non-life threatening injuries.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now