Evangeline Maid celebrates 100 years with centennial mural dedication

This year, Evangeline Maid, an Acadiana original, is marking the 100th anniversary of baking tradition.

The Family of Buck Wheat Zydeco





In addition to celebrating with the community as the presenting sponsor of the fall season of Downtown Alive!, the iconic bakery is also commemorating its history with a commissioned mural on the side of the bakery in Lafayette. The mural, by artist Dirk Guidry, is in its final stages of completion, but will be officially dedicated at a special ceremony and “toast” to 100 years.

In attendance were Farley Painter, the General Manager of Evangeline Maid Bakery, the artist of the mural Dirk Guidry, members of the Huval family, members of Buckwheat Zydeco family and elected officials were invited to attend along with members of the public.

The mural dedication and “Toast” happened on Thursday morning, at Evangeline Maid Bakery at 720 W. Simcoe Street, in Lafayette.

The event took place directly across the street from the mural.