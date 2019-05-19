Evangeline area schools closed Monday after storms damage area knock out power lines, electricity

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Schools in all of Evangeline Parish will be closed Monday after a storm damaged the area Sunday morning knocking out some power lines, and electricity throughout the area.

More than 6600 residents and businesses are without power and Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says does not anticipate it being restored for several days.

All faculty, staff, administrators and other personnel are expected to be in attendance Monday.

No reported of any major injiuries, however 3 people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now