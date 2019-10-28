Live Now
Eunice working with ambulance companies for faster response times

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Eunice is working to better serve citizens by coming up with a plan to make ambulance response times as fast as possible.

This push for the best possible efficiency is all a joint effort between Acadian Ambulance, St. Landry EMS, and Med Express, as well as Eunice city leaders.

Representatives with the three ambulance companies met last week with the mayor, and officials from the city’s emergency response agencies after there were some concerns about ambulance response time.

“The meeting was just to get everybody on the same page to know that we’re just trying to do our best to provide the best services to our citizens,” said Mayor Scott Fontenot.

Fontenot says all parties involved agreed to meet periodically for these meetings to stay on top of their mission for the most efficient service to Eunice residents, “They want to meet every quarter with us just to see how things are going. I think it’s a good thing because we can all be on the same page and the number one goal is to serve the best we can so I think it’s going to happen.”


He says, however, the biggest takeaway is for Eunice residents to also communicate with the ambulance services if they have any issues, “The best thing you can do if you have an issue with response time by any ambulance services, call them directly and let them know. Because if they don’t know of the concerns and the actions that’s taken, they can’t correct it.”

