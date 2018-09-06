Local

Eunice woman charged with vehicular homicide

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 03:08 PM CDT

Update: On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I arrested 46-year-old Karmen Lomas for the May 13, 2018 crash that killed 24-year-old Gregory Leger.

After the crash, a toxicology sample was taken from Lomas. Toxicology results ultimately showed that Lomas was under the influence of multiple types of narcotics at the time of the crash, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and then later taken to and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the above listed charges.

 

