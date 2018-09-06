Eunice woman charged with vehicular homicide
Update: On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I arrested 46-year-old Karmen Lomas for the May 13, 2018 crash that killed 24-year-old Gregory Leger.
After the crash, a toxicology sample was taken from Lomas. Toxicology results ultimately showed that Lomas was under the influence of multiple types of narcotics at the time of the crash, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She was placed under arrest and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and then later taken to and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the above listed charges.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
