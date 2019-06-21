Eunice Police search for shooting suspect

Eunice Police are searching for a shooting suspect.

Police tell KLFY News 10 they want to question 41-year old Billy Thomas.

Police say early Friday morning, a 43-year old man was shot once with a handgun. He was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Authorities say Thomas has a lengthy record including weapons violations and a 2004 arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Police at 337-948-TIPS.

