Eunice Police make second arrest in shooting

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team have made a second arrest in the Oct. 26 shooting at the Shell station at the 1800 block of W. Laurel Ave.

Jamarr L. Ross, 24, of 502 Fuselier Street was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they are also looking for another person in connection with the shooting. A warrant has been issued for Mckenzie Jerome Simmons, 22, of 24130 Pitre Rd. in Eunice. Simmons is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). You can also give information on the P3 app by clicking here.