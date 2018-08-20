Local

Eunice Police: Driver shot after gun accidentally discharged from inside vehicle

An accidental shooting sent the driver of a vehicle to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Eunice. 

According to Police Randy Fontenot, a passenger inside a vehicle had some type of mishap occur where a gun discharged.

'We got a call from the hospital that a person had been shot and was receiving medical care." Fontenot said.

An investigation is on-going but it is believed that the passenger coughed or that a door opened causing the gun to discharge, Fontenot said.

The victim has only been identified as an 18-year-old male. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Police say he was traveling on West Maple Avenue when the shooting occurred.

A 20-year-old passenger from Texas was arrested and charged with negligent injuring, Fontenot said. 

 

