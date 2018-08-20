Eunice Police: Driver shot after gun accidentally discharged from inside vehicle
An accidental shooting sent the driver of a vehicle to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Eunice.
According to Police Randy Fontenot, a passenger inside a vehicle had some type of mishap occur where a gun discharged.
'We got a call from the hospital that a person had been shot and was receiving medical care." Fontenot said.
An investigation is on-going but it is believed that the passenger coughed or that a door opened causing the gun to discharge, Fontenot said.
The victim has only been identified as an 18-year-old male. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police say he was traveling on West Maple Avenue when the shooting occurred.
A 20-year-old passenger from Texas was arrested and charged with negligent injuring, Fontenot said.
