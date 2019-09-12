Eunice PD: Suspect crashes into several police units during pursuit

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A Eunice man is facing multiple criminal charges after a police pursuit that resulted in damage law enforcement units.

According the Eunice police, the incident started after the suspect, identified as Chaddick Senegal, was in a physical altercation with his girlfriend at a W. Maple Avenue business.

When police arrived, the suspect allegedly took the business owner’s vehicle and fled the scene.

After stopping once, police said “suspect refused to follow officers’ commands, got back into the vehicle and sped away.”

At intersection of Benoit Street and E. Maple Ave., the suspect reportedly broadsided police unit arriving to assist in the pursuit.

After hitting the police unit, the suspect sped away again, nearly hitting another passing vehicle, other police units and a City Marshal’s unit, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

The suspect reportedly returned to the location where the fight with his girlfriend had taken place and was taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the pursuit, Fontenot said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the place of business did receive damages from the suspect’s actions, the chief added.

Senegal faces charges of domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer in a vehicle, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer and no driver’s license.