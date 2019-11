EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Eunice police has arrested an additional suspect on an Oct. 26 shooting at a Shell station.

Peterech Rideau faces one count of principal to attempted second degree murder for his alleged involvement in the shooing in the 1800 block of W. Laurel Ave.

On nov. 8, De’Vidre Domal Doyle, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Additional arrests are expected in this investigation, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.