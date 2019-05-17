EUNICE PD: Student arrested for pouring cleaner into teacher's cup

EUNICE, La.– Two teenage suspects were arrested and charged with the felony charge of mingling harmful substances, after admitted they were engaed in the act.

Eunice Police Department were informed when an anonymous student at Eunice High School provided the department with a video recording from Snapchat showing a female 17-year-old student pouring a liquid, later identified as “Krud Kutter,” into a teacher’s Styrofoam cup. Krud Kutter is a concentrated cleaner/degreaser liquid that is considered an “all purpose” cleaner.

On May 15, 2019 a Eunice High School teacher briefly stepped outside the classroom to get supplies for the students, it was at this time the 17-year-old female student poured the cleaner into the teacher’s drink. While this was happening another 17-year-old male student recorded the incident while also keeping a look out for the teacher’s to return back to the classroom.

Both juvenile suspects admitted to their participation in this incident and were arrested. Both students were charged with the felony charge of Mingling Harmful Substances.

This incident is still under investigation.

