Eunice PD charge two women in attempted murder investigation

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Two additional suspects are facing charges in a June 21 shooting in the 400 block of Vine Street in Eunice.

Lacora Reed faces charges of attempted second degree murder and obstruction of justice for her alleged involvement in this case, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

The victim was found shot in the chest in the early morning hours on June 21, authorities said.

Reed is reportedly the girlfriend of Billy Thomas was turned himself in to law enforcement on July 19. He is also facing a second degree murder charge.

On Thursday, Thomas’ daughter, 20-year-old Kiara Thomas, was charged by Eunice police with one count of obstruction of justice.

The is an ongoing investigation.