EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Eunice police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Nov. 4.

Demyron Skinner, 19, was arrested on Saturday and faces one count of second degree murder.

The victim, 21-year-old De’Omante Frank, was shot and killed in the middle of the day at the intersection of E. Maple Ave. and S. Martin L. King, Jr. Dr. near Central Middle School.

This case is still under investigation and more charges are possible, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.