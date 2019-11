EUNICE, La.- De’Vidre Domal Doyle, 19, of Eunice was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 26 at the Shell station in the 1800 block of W. Laurel Ave. (U.S. Hwy 190).

He is facing the charge of attempted second degree murder.

Doyle was the only person injured in the shooting.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are likely to made.