Eunice High student arrested in connection with deadly Nov. 4 shooting

Accused Louisiana cop-killer takes stand in own defense
EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- An 18-year-old Eunice High student is facing a principal to second degree murder charge for her alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting.

According the Eunice police, Lainey Lomas is believed to be the driver in a deadly shooting near Central Middle School on Nov. 4, 2019.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the victim was riding a bicycle on E. Maple Ave when a vehicle pulled up in the middle of the day and at least seven to 10 shots were fired.

The victim in the shooting was 21-year-old De’Omaant Frank, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

