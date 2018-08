Eunice Elementary closed for fourth day due to fire damage Video

Related headlines UPDATE: Eunice Elementary will remain closed Wednesday after classroom fire

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Eunice Elementary School will be closed Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The school sustained damage Monday from a fire that was caused by an AC unit in a classroom, authorities said.

There will be a meeting hosted by school officials tomorrow at 6 p.m. at First Baptist of Eunice, 331 West Park.

The meeting will be held in the sanctuary.

Parents of 3rd and 4th grade students are encouraged to attend, school officials said.