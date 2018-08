ERATH, La. (KLFY) - Residents of Erath will be able to meet and greet the town council candidates tonight.

Residents are encouraged to engage in dialogue with the seven candidates; however, this event will not be a formal candidate forum.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the Erath Community Cuilding on City Park Drive from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p-m.