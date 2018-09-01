Erath man accused of setting fire to his house to collect insurance money

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo credit: LAOSFM

An Erath man has been charged with arson with intent to defraud after he allegedly set fire to his home to receive insurance money.

38 year old Jared Hebert was arrested Friday by officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

Mid-afternoon on the 31st, the Erath Fire Department contacted the LAOSFM to assist with determining the origin and cause of a house fire in the 3000 block of Kim Drive, according to the State Fire Marshal's office.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the area of origin was a couch in the home’s living room and the cause of the fire was classified as incendiary.

Officials say Hebert later confessed to setting the fire saying he had recently lost his job and planned to use the insurance money from the fire loss to pay off his debts and to cover his medical bills.