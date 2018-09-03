Entergy's statement on monitoring potential storm impact to Louisiana

Entergy

Baton Rouge, La. – Entergy Louisiana continues to monitor the potential for impact to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Gordon. Forecasters have put southeast Louisiana under a tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for parts of the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to bring heavy rains, severe thunderstorms and tropical storm-force winds to Louisiana. While the system’s strength upon landfall and exact path remains uncertain, Entergy Louisiana is preparing for the storm’s impact and the potential for power outages. The company’s distribution and transmission crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible, the company said today.

We are monitoring the potential challenges this storm may bring to Louisiana and stay prepared to respond to storm outages through a very detailed, rehearsed plan,” said Melonie Stewart, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana. “We are prepared to mobilize our restoration-response team to areas of anticipated damages, while keeping workers out of harm’s way, and encourage our customers to finalize their storm preparations while keeping safety top of mind.

Customers should visit the Entergy Storm Center website for tips and information that can help in planning and making necessary decisions.

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

Entergy’s outage map shows where outages are located and gives information about restoration progress.

Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter @EntergyLA and on facebook.com/EntergyLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events.