Local

Entergy is working to restore power outages in portions of St. Landry Parish

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:19 AM CDT

Entergy is working to restore power outages in portions of St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH- Right now 4,342 Entergy customers in St. Landry Parish. 

Entergy is currently working to resolve the problem.

Customers say the company had told them power would be restored by 8:30AM, but now its expected to be off until 11AM.

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center