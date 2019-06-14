Entergy is working to restore power outages in portions of St. Landry Parish
ST. LANDRY PARISH- Right now 4,342 Entergy customers in St. Landry Parish.
Entergy is currently working to resolve the problem.
Customers say the company had told them power would be restored by 8:30AM, but now its expected to be off until 11AM.
