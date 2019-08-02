Emails: ‘Significant LUS Fiber revenue source’ came from LUS duplicate service payments

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/ The Advertiser)- As LUS Fiber struggled financially in 2011, former Lafayette Utilities System Director Terry Huval explained paying the related operation $1 million a year for a questionable monitoring system was a way to boost revenue, internal emails show.

Huval referred to the LUS payments as “a significant LUS Fiber revenue source” in one email and frequently pushed for updates on when the LUS payments would post as revenue for Fiber as the taxpayer-owned cable and internet service faced financial problems, The Advertiser reported,

Huval’s characterizations of the payments are important because they shed light on how he referred to the financial arrangement when he crafted an agreement for a power outage-monitoring system between LUS and LUS Fiber.

