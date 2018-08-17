Elias G. Road Bridge to close Monday for roughly 8 months while crews replace bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Consolidated Government's Public Works has announced that a bridge off of Johnston Street will be closed for tentatively the next 8 months.

Beginning Monday, August 20th the Elias G. Road Bridge crossing Coulee Ile Des Cannes Lateral 4 between Breaux Road and Johnston Street will close while crews to remove and replace the existing bridge.

Public Works Director Mark Dubroc says appropriate detour routes have been established in the area.

Any questions can be directed to Jared Veazey at 337-291-8590.