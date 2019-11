Some good entertainment was on display Wednesday night at an event to help feed the hungry just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive took place at El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club.

Some of the best zydeco bands in Louisiana, including Big Nathan and the cha’chas, Lil Nate and the Big Timers performed tonight.

Everyone in attendance brought non-perishable food items that will in turn be handed out to those in need.