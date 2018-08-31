Economic impact of losing LAGCOE 2019; What's next for conventions in Lafayette? Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition is moving it's 2019 convention to New Orleans. It's been held in Lafayette for more than 60 years.

The announcement has sent shock waves through the Lafayette community, but organizers say moving to the Crescent City could bring more economic growth to the oil industry.

Greg Stutes, Chairman of LAGCOE's Board of Directors said in a statement: "A significantly larger venue will accommodate more exhibitors and an even larger attendee base.

This promotes growth, diversity, and develops even more connections among Louisiana's energy industry."

LAGCOE says that New Orleans has become a hub for operations in the energy business, while Lafayette is still a hub for the service side of the industry.

And now city officials are looking at what Lafayette can do, to attract more conventions in the future.

"We were very disappointed, very sad to get that notice," said Greg Davis, Cajundome Director. sot: greg davis

"What makes this different is the emotional connection our community had to LAGCOE for nearly 65 years," said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.

"I think the community, government, we've all been really good partners, they felt like they needed a little bit more space to go a different direction," said Joel Robideaux, Mayor-President of Lafayette.

The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission says it was expecting 5200 rooms to be booked for LAGCOE 2019 and an economic impact of over $2.5 million.

"We have the opportunity now to get some business, that's what we're trying to do over the next several weeks and months," said Berthelot.

At it's peak, LAGCOE brought representatives from 49 states, 40 countries, and 17,000 attendees to Lafayette, but there has been a decline in past several years.

"We have a handicap. We don't have a large enough Convention Center. Our exhibit space is only about 36,000 square feet. It needs to be twice that size," said Davis.

LAGCOE says they were looking for the ability to grow, and that's why city officials say they're in desperate need of a full service hotel connected to the Convention Center.

"The University did a master plan that included an expansion of the Convention Center, and with a full service hotel attached. And so I'm sure we're going to continue having those discussions, maybe dust off some plans that were discussed a few years ago, and see if we can make that happen," said Robideaux.

These facility upgrades would hopefully be attractive to visitors and businesses to hold their conventions in Lafayette in the future.

"They're attendees are happy to be eating out at our restaurants, our great food, listening to our music, our culture, our people. It's a wonderful place to come to have a convention," said Davis.

While there is no convention that is bigger than LAGCOE, Berthelot tells News 10 that this is a void the city has to fill.

They're going full speed ahead to try and get another convention in place for that weekend in 2019.

City officials hope to lure the convention back to the Hub City in 2021.

The LAGCOE offices and staff will remain in Lafayette.

Executives say besides the convention, they do put on smaller events throughout the year that will stay in Lafayette.