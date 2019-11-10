ECA, David Thibodaux STEM, Ernest Gallet among Lafayette’s Top 10 schools

Lafayette’s public school system maintained a steady “B” rating on the state’s annual performance assessment, with two-thirds of district schools showing score improvements and 10 schools improving at least one letter grade, according to school performance scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education Wednesday.

Lafayette’s district letter score remained solidly at a “B,” with the numerical score increasing slightly from 78.6 points last year to 78.9 points this year.

The Lafayette Parish School System’s score was a couple points ahead of the statewide score, which reached 77.1 points this year.

