ECA, David Thibodaux STEM, and Ernest Gallet among Lafayette’s Top schools

In Lafayette Parish, there are eight “A” rated schools for 2019 according to a report released late last week by the State Department of Education.

The Lafayette area schools by ranking are: 1.) Early College Academy, 2.) David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy 3.) Ernest Gallet Elementary 4.) Green T. Lindon Elementary 5.) Lafayette High 6.) Milton Elementary 7.) Broadmoor Elementary, 8.) L.J. Alleman Middle

To see your school’s ranking and 2019 state performance scores: Louisiana Department of Education

According to the report, two Lafayette schools received F letter grades, J.W. Faulk Elementary and Edward J. Sam Accelerated School.