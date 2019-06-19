EatLafayette event held Tuesday at Cajundome Convention Center

The EatLafayette Campaign kicked off Tuesday night with the taste of EatLafayette at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The event is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood cook-off.

Folks sampled the cuisine from some of the restaurants participating while watching chefs from around the state compete for the title of Louisiana Seafood King/Queen.

Nathan Richard from the Kingfish Restaurant in NOLA was named the Louisiana Seafood King.

The emcee was News Ten’s own Gerald Gruenig.

