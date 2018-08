Eastbound outside lane of Kaliste Saloom Rd. to be closed daily for the next two weeks Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The eastbound outside lane of Kaliste Saloom Road at its intersection with East Bayou Parkway/Feufollet Road will be closed daily for the next two weeks.

Director of Public Works Mark Dubroc says the closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while road crews continue to make improvements to the intersection.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving in the area.