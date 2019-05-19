Early Sunday morning storm leaves damage across Acadiana

Courtesy: Dawn Daigle Mamou Damage

Courtesy: Dawn Daigle Mamou Damage

An early Sunday morning storm caused damage throughout Acadiana. KLFY news has received reports of damage in Evangeline Parish. We are told a gas station was damaged and a house was torn off it's base and ended up in the middle of a Lanse Meg Road in Mamou.

Sunday morning storm damage Viewer submitted photo Mamou Damage Ville Platte Damage

This is a developing story.

If you have pictures of storm damage send them to news@klfy.com

