Early Sunday morning storm leaves damage across Acadiana
An early Sunday morning storm caused damage throughout Acadiana. KLFY news has received reports of damage in Evangeline Parish. We are told a gas station was damaged and a house was torn off it's base and ended up in the middle of a Lanse Meg Road in Mamou.
Here's a photo gallery of storm damage across Acadiana
Keep track of the weather with the KLFY Interactive Radar. https://www.klfy.com/weather/radar
This is a developing story.
If you have pictures of storm damage send them to news@klfy.com
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
Previous
NEW TORNADO WATCH includes all of...
Next
Eunice: Lightning strikes utility...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.