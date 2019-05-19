Local

Early Sunday morning storm leaves damage across Acadiana

Posted: May 19, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 07:50 AM CDT

An early Sunday morning storm caused damage throughout Acadiana.  KLFY news has received reports of damage in Evangeline Parish.  We are told a gas station was damaged and a house was torn off it's base and ended up in the middle of a Lanse Meg Road in Mamou.

This is a developing story.

