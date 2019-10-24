E-commerce has changed the way consumers buy local

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s no surprise that local businesses have seen a shift in how customers buy products with the evolution of online shopping.

“In the last couple of years I really pushed my e-commerce website and I’ve seen such a change, people want convenience. They want to shop local, Lafayette does want to support local businesses so why not make it convenient for them,” says Crystal Rogers the owner of the Silver Suitcase.

The boutique has been a brick and mortar store for the past 16 years. Rogers says online sales have changed the way she does business. It’s made accessible to customers and a better buyer for her store.

“I have learned a lot more about my business as far as what really is selling and what consumers want,” she said.

“Today shoppers want the ability to shop from wherever they are at that time with their phone in hand,” says Pamela LaFleur with LEDA.

About 48% of revenue from independent retailers is recirculated in our community.

That’s why it’s important for local retailers to get online, not only for themselves but for our economy.

“We are hoping that Cyber Monday includes everyone buying from local retailers who have their products online, that is our goal,” says LaFleur.

Cyber Monday is December 2. Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) says local retailers still have time to build their e-commerce sites before then and encourage them to do so.