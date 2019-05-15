Duson police identify woman who allegedly stole cell phone from casino

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Duson police need the public's help locating a woman suspected of stealing a cell phone from a local casino.

Lensey Parker is wanted by police in an incident that happened on May 12, Mother's Day.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lensey Parker should call Duson Police Officer Evan Smith at 337 873-6746.

