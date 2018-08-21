Duson Police Department working several investigations; ask residents to be vigilant

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - The Duson Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant and to help reduce crime by taking certain precautions.

A Facebook post states that over the past week, the police department has had an increase in criminal activity.

“We have had several crimes over the past week and we are working extremely hard to be proactive but we do have several investigations we are conducting at this time, which takes away from proactive patrols,” the post states.

In one case, two men entered a trailer on Toby Mouton Road and hit a resident on the head with a gun. A second resident ran outside calling for help, the assailants ran away. Within an hour, police identified one of the assailants as a 14-year-old from Lafayette. The two residents also were arrested – because police found drugs in the trailer. The second assailant remains at large.

In another case, a lady traveling through town left a wallet with $4,500 cash in a convenience store restroom. It was stolen, but police used surveillance to find the thieves and recover the cash.

Crowley Police pulled over a truck for a traffic violation, and two men inside jumped out and ran away. the plate was traced to a Duson resident, and when Duson Police went to his home, he discovered his truck had been stolen. The owner had left the keys in the ignition, and the doors unlocked.

“As you can see 4 major investigations in the past week are making it difficult for our officers to check car doors to make sure they are locked and that keys are not being left in cars. So please self-check your property as we catch up on all these cases,” the post states. “We remain ready to serve and protect and welcome the help of our community. See something, say something please call 911.”

Police Chief Kip Judice said the department also is utilizing more technology that is helping them solve crimes quicker.